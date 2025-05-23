Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.56) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,799.71 ($24.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,780.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,897.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,463.97 ($19.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,330 ($31.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,225 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($25.17) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($106,333.89). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,842 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £19,414.68 ($26,059.97). 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

