HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HNI by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HNI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HNI by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.