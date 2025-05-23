Home Depot’s (HD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $398.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.92.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $365.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.62 and a 200 day moving average of $387.46. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

