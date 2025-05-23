Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $34,741.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,222.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after buying an additional 560,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,936,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,551,000 after buying an additional 257,445 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,536 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after buying an additional 777,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 219.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,275,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.