Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intapp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.51 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $216,144.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,078.24. The trade was a 9.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,264.76. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,557 shares of company stock worth $13,090,922. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

