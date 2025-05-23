Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $3,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
