International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stake Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 608,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

