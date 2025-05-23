Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($77.85) to GBX 6,000 ($80.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Intertek Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,756.10 ($63.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,575 ($74.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,690.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,813.94.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 102.60 ($1.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.71%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($67.03), for a total value of £1,972,530.12 ($2,647,691.44). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,892 ($65.66) per share, with a total value of £5,919.32 ($7,945.40). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

