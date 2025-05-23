Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 552,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,052,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,743 shares of company stock worth $58,375,673 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $454.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day moving average of $413.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

