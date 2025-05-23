Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.05. 7,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
