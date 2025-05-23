Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.05. 7,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQMG. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

