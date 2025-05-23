Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

