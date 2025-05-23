Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,949 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.9%

Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

