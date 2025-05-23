Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 306,196 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,196 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

