Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jamf by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after buying an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $37,394,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jamf by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Jamf has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

