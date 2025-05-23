Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 167 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

