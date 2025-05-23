Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Veracyte by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.40 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

