Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 425 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after buying an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.2%

TXT opened at $73.52 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

