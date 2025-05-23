Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

