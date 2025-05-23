Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 755.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

