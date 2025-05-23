Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 16,848 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $45,354.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,668.28. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.21.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.