Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,300 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

