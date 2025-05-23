Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

