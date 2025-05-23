Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 7,885 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Red Violet worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Red Violet by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In related news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,819,313.59. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,121.60. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,400 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Price Performance

Red Violet Company Profile

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.