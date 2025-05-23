Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 854 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,538,000 after purchasing an additional 511,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,618,000 after buying an additional 1,320,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,614,000 after buying an additional 81,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

