Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 3.4%

Carvana stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.97, for a total value of $3,039,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,854,650. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,313 shares of company stock worth $151,621,372. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.