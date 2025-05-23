Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.42 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

