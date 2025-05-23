Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

