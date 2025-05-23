Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

