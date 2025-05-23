Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,920. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland acquired 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,398,722.14. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.