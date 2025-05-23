Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $295.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.37. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $326.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

