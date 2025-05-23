Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $42,709,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock worth $6,583,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

