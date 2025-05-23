Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.25 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $43.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.