Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,406.64. This trade represents a 25.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $92,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,393.50. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,421 shares of company stock worth $603,164 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

