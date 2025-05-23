Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $186.56 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

