Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 505.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $495,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,636.60. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,044,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,786.25. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,727. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.