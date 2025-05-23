Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

