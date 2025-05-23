Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after purchasing an additional 734,210 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

