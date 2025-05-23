Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $70,759.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,717.20. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $159,147.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,806.10. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,767 shares of company stock worth $346,390. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

