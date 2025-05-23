Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.