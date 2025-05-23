Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.22 Million in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 168,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 251,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,737,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,749.76. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 476,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,350. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

