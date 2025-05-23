Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,153,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.17 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

