Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

