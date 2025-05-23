Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 527 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Evergy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 539,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.6%

EVRG stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.