Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 7,900 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

