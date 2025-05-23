Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

