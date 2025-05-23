Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

