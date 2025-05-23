Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $63,001,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,999,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

