Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,833,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Moderna by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after buying an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

MRNA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

