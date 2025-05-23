Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 5,700 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 705,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 513,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

