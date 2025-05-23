Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $242.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

